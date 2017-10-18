OHCE Sponsored Murray County Quilt Show Held

The Murray County Expo was royally adorned with dozens of intricate quilts at the show Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14. The annual show this year was sponsored by the Murray County Oklahoma Home and Community Education.

The show was open to quilting guilds, clubs and individuals from all over the state. The event was coordinated by Murray County Oklahoma State University Extension Educator Debbie Sharp and Murray County OHCE President Teo Hair.

Quilt entries came in on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and judging was done on Thursday afternoon. The show opened to the public Friday, Oct. 13 and closed at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

