Photographer Named Artist Of The Month

John Rohloff is a hyphenated man. He is a photographer-videographer. He also is a graphic artist, publisher, and even a music producer.

He has been named the Artist of the Month by the Artists of the Arbuckles. They hosted a wine and cheese reception for Rohloff on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Rusty Nail Winery downtown. Some of his photography was on display that evening.

His photography may be viewed this month at the A of A’s Jean Carr Gallery downtown, and also is displayed at Vision Bank and the Winery. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

