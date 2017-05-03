School Board Acts on Resignations, Staff Re-Hires in Large Agenda

The Sulphur Public Schools Board tackled a big 33-item agenda at its regular meeting Monday, May 1. Their actions included accepting three resignations and approving re-hiring of support staff.

Resignations included Michelle Manning, Tony Duck and Marvin Barbee. These were accepted in votes after the Executive Session, as was the re-employment of support staff.

The board heard the Athletic Director’s Report given by Corey Cole. He noted the large regional track meet that had the sports fields and parking lots filled to overflowing that night.

He reported that the boys track team has a chance to win a regional event. “The boys are doing real well,” he said.

Cole said Jordan Goodman has qualified for the State Golf Tournament.

Baseball season is “done” Cole said. He reminded the board that the annual Athletic Awards Banquet is May 9 starting at 6:00 p.m. Awards presentations will start at 6:30 p.m.

Construction at the Press Box is “on schedule” Cole said. After graduation, demolition will begin at the site

