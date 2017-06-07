School Board Renews Contracts With Attorney, Treasurer

In a light, summertime agenda, the Sulphur Public Schools Board approved contracts for the services of the School Attorney Phil Hurst and Independent Treasurer David Harp. The actions took place during the board’s regular meeting Monday, June 5. Two board members were absent for the meeting — Fob Jones and Steven Jolly.

Action Agenda items included approval of the financial reports prepared by David Harp, treasurer, and presented by Superintendent Gary Jones. Also approved were the encumbrances and change orders.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/