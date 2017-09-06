Sulphur Church Group Aids Post-Harvey Clean-up

Facts about floods: a flood is a brief event compared to how long it takes to clean up after it. Restoring the Gulf Coast area hit by Hurricane Harvey could take years, officials say.

Houston area residents will now have their resiliency tested as they recover from the messes left after Harvey’s record flooding.

Sulphur youth in the Pathfinders group at the local Arbuckle View Seventh Day Adventist Church wanted to help and have begun a “bucket drive” to assemble clean-up kits to ship to the troubled Texas Gulf Coast.

