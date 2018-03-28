Two Vie For Ward 3 Council Spot

Incumbent Ward 3 councilman Brandon Flowers and challenger Rogelio Trevino will square off in next Tuesday’s Sulphur City Council election.

So far, the election has been lightly contested with neither candidate making a significant campaign bid to voters in any of the media outlets.

Voting, however, will be citywide, with all eligible Sulphur voters in the mix to elect one of the two candidates.

Flowers is currently the city’s vice-mayor and is competing for his third term in office.

