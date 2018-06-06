Veterans Center Holds Remembrance Ceremony For Those Who Died In 2017

The Sulphur Veterans Center held it’s annual Memorial Service on Tuesday May 29th at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium to say our final goodbyes to the 38 Veterans lost at the center in 2017. The center thanked BJ Howard for providing the beautiful music, The Chickasaw Honor Guard for posting the colors, Pledge of Allegiance, the 21 gun salute and Taps, and Chaplain Gary Akerman for the Invocation and Benediction. Pam Arms, administrator, invited family and friends to speak, if they wished, about their loved ones. Several family members stood and spoke about the wonderful care their loved ones received while living at the Sulphur Veterans Center.

