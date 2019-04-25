PHOTO BY MIKE WEST
The top honor in the 2019 Youth Photography Show went to Austin Miller in the 11-14 age bracket.The Best of Show award includes a ribbon and $50.The works are on display at the Jean Carr Gallery in downtown Sulphur.
This striking sunset, titled “Pawnee Church Retreat,” earned 1st Place honors in the 15-17 age bracket at the Youth Photography Show.The photographer is Carlee Cole.
These ducks earned Dylan Cook 1st place honors at the Youth Photography Show in the 8-10 age bracket.
Kylie Boyd earned 1st place honors in the Youth Photography Show in the 11-14 age bracket.The photo is titled “Make A Wish.”
Youth Photo Show Opens At Gallery
The annual Youth Photography Show opened on Friday, April 19 at the Jean Carr Gallery downtown. More than 50 photo entries were accepted and displayed by volunteers with the Artists of the Arbuckles, which sponsors the show.
Young photography enthusiasts could enter the show at no cost; they could enter up to three photos. Eligible photos had to be a minimum size of 8x10 inches and a maximum size of 16x20 inches, not including framing and matting.
