Betty Ann Coslick, of Sulphur, was born July 24, 1954 in Lawton, to Paul James and Dollie (Husband) King. She passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 63 years, 4 months and 16 days. She had lived in the Sulphur area all of her life. She attended Sulphur schools. Betty had worked for the Chickasaw Nation in housekeeping for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Thomas James Coslick. She is survived by her daughter, Monica Carter; a sister, Elsie May Chambler and a brother, John Paul King, all of Sulphur; six grandchildren and10 great grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur, OK Online condolences maybe sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com