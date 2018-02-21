Graveside services for Brett Aaron Radford, of Sulphur, were held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16 at Dolberg Cemetery with Rev. John Potter officiating. Interment followed at Dolberg Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born October 14, 1978 in Sulphur to Bobby Jette and Carol (Stidham) Radford, he passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Sulphur at the age of 39 years, 3 months and 29 days. He had lived in Sulphur all of his life and attended Sulphur Schools. Brett had worked as a carpenter, a cook and as a oilfield worker. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Skelton of Sulphur; daughter, Brilee Radford, of Sulphur; son, Dylan Radford of Ardmore; granddaughter, Avery Annett Renee Radford; father, Bobby Jette, of Sayre; mother, Carol Shrader of Sulphur; four brothers, Chett Radford of Washington State, Brian Radford of Salem, Ore., Bobby Jette and Thomas Howard. Pallbearers will be Dylan Radford, Donnie Skelton, Chett Radford, Kenneth Atteberry, Shayne Atteberry, and Josh Vinson. Michael Vineyard will serve as an honorary bearer.