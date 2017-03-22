Donald Lee Black of Stratford was born March 25, 1949 in Anadarko, to Arthur Eugene and Dorothy Jane (Jones) Black. He passed away at his home, south of Stratford at the age of 67. He grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated high school from Capitol Hill in 1967. He served in the U.S. Marines and then retired after 22 years in the U.S. Army. He worked in trucking until retirement. He married Candace Jett on November 3, 1996 in Reno, Nev. He loved Karate and started the Black Dragon Karate School in Sulphur. They moved to Stratford 20 years ago and made their home south of Stratford. He attended Assembly of God Church in Stratford. He was also a member of the Stratford American Legion. Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Janet Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Candy, of the home; two sons, Jason Black and wife, Maria, El Reno and Robert Black and wife, Sofia, Salem, Ore.; three daughters, Jennifer Black Karr, Oklahoma City, Michelle Black and husband, Derrick, Salem, Ore. and Brooke Juarez and husband, Christian, Salem, Ore.; two step-children, Rochelle Fuller and husband, Sean, Cocoa, Fla., Donavon Jones and wife, Lauren, Palm Bay, Fla.; four sisters, Crystal Pounds, Oklahoma City, Dedra Dawson and Gerald, Newport Richey, Fla., Barbara Spearman, Kansas City, Kan. and Melody Hampton and husband, Gary, Shawnee and 25 grandchildren. Services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at the Assembly Of God Church in Stratford with Rev. Tricia Smith officiating. Burial was in Corley Cemetery, south of Stratford, under the direction of DeArman-Pickard Funeral Home of Stratford.