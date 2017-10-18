Doyle Eugene “Gene” Hudson

Funeral services for Doyle Eugene Hudson will be held 10:00AM, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Davis with the Rev. Eddie Dye officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. Gene, also known as “Backer” or “Tow Sack,” was born May 25, 1940 in Hennepin, OK to the late William Jackson and Lilly Lois (Redmond) Hudson. He died Satuday, October 14, 2017 in Sulphur, at the age of 77 years 4 months and 19 days. Gene and Floy Mae (Lassiter) Anderson were married in 1981. She preceded him in death in 2004. Gene grew up in the Hennepin/Davis area. He spent his adult life as a truck driver, driving for Bruce Trucking and Jack Cannon Trucking, retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting & fishing and playing music. He was rather skillful when it came to playing the guitar, banjo and harmonica. Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Hudson, Carol Hudson and Judy Risner all of Davis; two sons, Michael Hudson of Davis and Keith Anderson of Tulsa; son-in-law, Randy West of Davis; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; as well as five sisters, Lora Williams, Patty Qualls, Joyce Hudson, Betty Hudson and Ruth Edgar; and one brother Carlton Ray Hudson. In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Leigh (Hudson) West; grandson, Creed West; and siblings Jessie Hudson, William Hudson, Essie Ball, Jack Hudson, Buster Hudson, J.D. Hudson and John Hudson. Serving as pallbearers will be Ed Thomas, Rodney Roady, James McClelland, Bobby Webb, Terry Busby and Russell Busby. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.