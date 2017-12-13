Services for Erville Lee “Benny” Birch, of Bethany, were held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at DeArman’s Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Dick Terry. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born March 16, 1934 in Sulphur to Leonard Taylor and Anna Pauline (Richardson) Birch, he passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 in Bethany, at the age of 83 years, 8 months and 21 days. Benny grew up in Sulphur where he graduated from high school. He attended the University of Oklahoma. Benny had worked as an abstract reader for Southwest Abstract and Title Company, (which later became First American Title) for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Helen Lemmons, Marjorie Burchfield, Loma Duer; two brothers, Raymond Birch and Jack Birch. He is survived by his brother, Bob Birch, of Sulphur; two sisters, Ann Birch, of Okla. City and Billie Holdridge, of Sulphur. The family is grateful to Heritage Park Nursing Center and Heartland Hospice for continuous, compassionate care for “Benny” … “Uncle Benny.” Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com