Services for Etna Gearldine Cooke, of Sulphur, will be held at 10:0 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, at Crossway Baptist Church - Chapel with Rev. Bill Leveridge officiating. Interment will be at Drake - Nebo Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. A proud member of the Chickasaw Nation, she was born August 13, 1924 in Nebo to Simian and Vera Viola (Owens) James. She passed away Friday, July 13, in Sulphur, at the age of 93 years and 11 months. She was married to Jack R. Cooke who preceded her in death July 4, 1992. She grew up in Sulphur, lived in Dallas for several years before returning to this area about 50 years ago. Etna had worked for the Chickasaw Nation for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Howard L. Seay, Jr., Joe Brown Lowery, Jr. and Randall Lowery and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by five daughters, Hywannah Takats, of Terrell, Texas, Sandra G. Seay, of Tahlequah, Beverly Callahan, of Sulphur, Sue Bush and Jayson, of Ardmore and Diana Franks and Robert, of Sulphur; one son, Jimmy James, of Ada; 21 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Robert Franks, Matthew Lawry, Lucas Cline, Chance Eason, Jeremy Bush, and Johnny Hickman, Jr.