Services for Francis Sherwood Blakemore, 87, Wynnewood, were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the First Assembly of God Church in Wynnewood, officiated by Rev. Roger Rounsaville and Rev. Charles Tennison. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Wynnewood. Born September 26, 1930 in Mena, Ark., to Earl Thomas and Callie Earlene (Black) Blakemore, he passed away Sunday Nov. 19 in Wynnewood at the age 87 years, 1 month 23 days. Francis married Anna Lou (Hackler) Blakemore in Madill on September 26, 1951. He grew up in Madill where he graduated from Madill High School. He had lived in Wynnewood since January of 1976. He had owned and operated the NAPA Auto Store for many years. After his retirement, Francis worked for DeArman Funeral Home for 10 years. He loved helping people and was very proud of his family. Francis’s main goal in life was to love his wife and family and make it to heaven. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and daughterin- law, Marsha. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Trett and Steve, of Wynnewood; two sons, Randall Blakemore and wife Sharon, of Tishomingo and Roger Blakemore, of Enos, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Nick Blakemore, Holly Woods, Michelle Ferguson, Jason Blakemore, Tracie Sims, Alyssa Trett. and Camden Trett; 12 great-great grandchildren; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Neal Blakemore and Louise, of Lindsay, Henry Blakemore and Sue, of Bethany, Wyndell Blakemore and Mary, of Oklahoma City and Odis Blakemore and Diana, of Healdton. Pallbearers were Danny Coe, A. C. Loper, Nick Blakemore, Jason Blakemore, Bobby Sargent, Corkey Collins, and Tommy Sharp. Honorary bearers were Wes Kimbro, Bill Orrick, James Seely, Buddy Parks and Tim Hazlitt. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com