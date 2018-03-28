Services for George Steven “Steve” Dilbeck, 78, of Stratford, were held 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, at the Central Baptist Church, south of Sulphur, with Pastor Eddie Dye and Nick Waters officiating. Interment followed at the Corley Cemetery, south of Stratford, under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Sulphur. Steve was born June 6, 1939 in Ada, to the late Jack and Fannie Avis (Bennett) Dilbeck. He died Thursday, March 22, in Stratford Steve and Charlsie Louise Wall were married in 2008 at Ardmore. Steve grew up in the Sulphur/ Roff area, graduating from Sulphur High School. He spent 10 years working in the oil field, prior to owning and operating a dairy business. In 1990, after 25 years in the dairy business, he went to work for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, retiring in 2010. Steve was a very hardworking man. Even in his spare time, he found something to work on. In younger years, he enjoyed coon hunting. Survivors include his wife, Charlsie; one daughter, Connie Woodall and husband, Steve of Stratford; one son, Chris Dilbeck and wife, Regina of Stratford; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Stidham, of Sulphur and Glenna Gentry of Huntsville, Ala.; and one brother, Dennis Dilbeck, of Mustang. Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Woodall, Preston Dilbeck, Justin O’Neal, Curtis Dilbeck, Sammie Jones, and Josh Myers. Honorary bearers will be Mark Dilbeck, Casey Kirby, Jared Hall, Bodie Armstrong and Josh Thompson. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Dilbeck and Leonard Dilbeck. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.