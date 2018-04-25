Memorial services for Glenn D. Stroud, of Roff, formerly of Sulphur, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, at the Alex Show Barn in Alex, officiated by Rev. Alan McCoy. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born March 25, 1942 in Borger, Texas to Joe Leonard and Vertie Anne (Myers) Stroud, he passed away Tuesday, April 17, in Roff, at the age of 76 years and 22 days. He married Vivian Imogene (Baker) Stroud in Moore on August 24, 1985. The family moved to Oklahoma when he was two years old, and settled in the Moore area in 1959. Glenn graduated from Moore High School and had lived in Alex, before moving to Roff in 2006. Glenn started working in the grocery business at age 14. He had worked for Safeway/Homeland stores, retiring after 33 years. He had also worked for Sooner Foods. His hobby was raising show goats. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Josh Stroud. Surviving are his wife, Vivian Imogene Stroud, of Roff; daughter, Diane Stroud, of Oklahoma City; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary D. Stroud, of Saginaw, Texas, J. J. Jones and Jean, of Roff, David Jones and Paula, of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Gene Stroud, of Shawnee, Joe Stroud, of Huntington, Ala., Keith Stroud, of Moore; two sisters, Nellene Perry, of Oklahoma City and Irene McAlester, of Moore; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com