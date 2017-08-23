Funeral services for Harold William “Bud” Sutton, 92, Davis, were held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug.19, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with the Rev. Frank Duncan officiating. Interment, with military honors, followed at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis. Arrangements were under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. Bud was born March 16, 1925 in Jennings, Okla., to the late Walter Bert and Lena (Taylor) Sutton. He died Thursday, August 17, in Gainesville, Texas. Bud and the former Ms. Juanita McKinney were married on October 25, 1944 in Elgin, Texas. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2011. Bud grew up in Fairfax. Following his 1944 graduation from Fairfax High School, he joined the U. S. Army and served during the European Theater. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army on May 3, 1946, Bud returned to Fairfax and began what would be a 35-year career in the oil field, working for the Continental Oil Company. In the early 1960’s, after residing in several towns due to his job, Bud and his family settled in Davis. Following his retirement from Continental Oil in the early 1980’s, Bud enjoyed fishing, carpentry work and tending to his yard and garden. He also enjoyed spending time at local coffee shops, visiting with friends. Bud was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Davis. Survivors include two daughters, Sondra Lovett and husband Jodie Bob of Gainesville, Texas and Karen Robison of Davis; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Bud was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Chapman, Clara Belle Murphy and Thelma Woolery; and one brother, Harley Sutton. Serving as pallbearers were Mike Lovett, Jason Lovett, Joseph Lovett, Aaron Pullen, Bryan Pullen and Nolan Pullen. Honorary bearers were his great-grandsons. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com