Memorial services for James “Jim” Leonard Stultz III, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur. Cremation Services are under the direction and care of Alexander funeral home and Crematory of Wilson. Jim was born to the late Mr. James Leonard Stultz II and Mrs. Sandra Kay (Smith) Nevious in Huntington Beach, Calif., on December 23, 1969. He departed this life on June 13, 2018 in Wilson at the age of 48 years, 5 months, and 21 days. Mr. Stultz moved to Sulphur in 1982 where he managed the Brick’s Restaurant. He was an excellent cook and would always tell his friends how to make the perfect pizza. Being raised in California, he always had a deep love for the ocean and would jump in the water to swim no matter how cold it was. He enjoyed fishing, guns, a cold beer and could often be found playing online games. Jim loved his family and was always there to help them out when needed. He was preceded by his parents, Mr. James Leonard Stultz II and mother, Mrs. Sandra Kay (Smith) Nevious.