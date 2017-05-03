Services for Jewell Bernice Carter were held Monday, May 1 at the Sulphur United Methodist Church with Rev. P. J. Stewart and Rev. David George officiating. Interment followed at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. A resident of Sulphur, she was born August 22, 1924 in Newcastle, Texas to Burr H and Teresa (Youngblood) Pinkston. She passed away Friday April 28, 2017 at Sulphur, OK at the age of 92 years 8 months and 6 days. Her family moved to Dougherty, OK when she was four years old, the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Dougherty High School in 1942, moved to Oklahoma City where she worked during WWII, then spent two years working in California. She returned home to marry her high school sweetheart, Henry Wayne Carter, on September 20, 1947 in Sulphur, and remained there to raise their family, with Wayne in the oil well drilling business and Jewell a homemaker. She was very active in her church, first at St. Paul Methodist, then Sulphur United Methodist, following the merger. She was an officer in United Methodist Women, traveling to many state and national conferences. She served on the SUMC administrative board and was an Emmaus Walk alumnus. She was appointed to the Sulphur Cemetery Board and was a member of Murray County Democrats. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wayne on January 27, 1997, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Henry Whitt and Ollie Belle Carter. three sisters;: Myrtle Jenkins, Opal McCollum, Lela Deel, three brothers: Cas Pinkston, John Pinkston, Jay Pinkston. She is urvived by daughter and son-in-law: Nancy Pierce and Ronnie of Sulphur; sons and daughters-in-laws: Darryl Carter and Janet of Sulphur and Stephen Carter and Leslie of San Antonio, TX; eight grandchildren: Chase Pierce and wife Lorie, of Oklahoma City, Cara Gaddy and husband Bryce of Pauls Valley, Amanda Pierce of Sulphur, Lindsey Pierce of Chicago, IL, Whitt Carter and wife Madison, of Broken Arrow, Kendall Carter and wife Sarah, of Stratford, Madelyn Carter and Claire Carter, of Fort Worth, TX; six great grandchildren: Carter Pierce, BrookLynn Gaddy, Triniti Pierce, Tahlan & Tannah Hamilton and Blaze Blackburn; one brother: George Pinkston, of Tucson, AZ and 15 nieces & nephews and numerous great & great nieces, & nephews Pallbearers will be Kendall Carter, Chase Pierce, Bryce Gaddy, Whitt Carter, Mitch Tribbey, and Kent Dakour. Memorials may be made to Sulphur United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com