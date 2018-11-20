Services for Jo Ann (Primrose) Bristow were held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis, with Reverend Frank Duncan officiating. Services were under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.

Jo Ann was born November 1, 1948 in Wynnewood, to Joe Ray and Rosa Lee (Lee) Primrose. She died Wednesday, Nov. 14, in Ardmore, at the age of 70 years, and 13 days. Jo Ann and Tommy Ray Bristow were married on June 8, 2009 in Atascadero, Ca.

Jo Ann grew up in California, moving to Davis her freshmen year of high school. She was a 1967 graduate of Davis High School. Throughout her life, she made her home in Oklahoma and California, prior to settling in Oklahoma in 2012. Jo Ann was never an idle individual. She was always busy doing something. She had a very infectious laugh and was often known to be the life of the party. Jo Ann had the ability to “own the room” wherever she was. Her quick wit always kept those around her laughing. She was sport enthusiast. She spent countless hours coaching girls’ softball, which was a favorite sport. Jo Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially watching, coaching and cheering them on in sports. She was known to be quite the story teller and loved interior decorating. Jo Ann was also known as the champion arm wrestler throughout her family.

Survivors include her husband Tommy; daughter, Tina (Webb) Barnard and husband Roy of Millington, MI; three sons, T.J, Webb and wife Tammy, Rodney Webb and wife Casie and Cody Wolf, all of Davis; three step children, Gaylin Bristow, Cory Bristow and Tammie Patino, all of California; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; as well as a very special niece, Deanna Lomker of Fremont, CA and two adopted sons, Greg Avery of Oklahoma City and Brian Beesley of Davis.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Lee Williams; her father and step mother, Joe Ray and Guila Primrose; and one brother, Alan Primrose.

On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.