Services for Keith Owen Tribble , 69, Sulphur, will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury, Mass. Local arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home in Sulphur. Born July 24, 1948 in Goffstown, Mass., to William A. and Annette (Callan) Tribble, he passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, in Sulphur, at the age of 69 years. three months and two days. He moved with his family at a early age to Jaffrey, N.H. in 1958 and graduated from Keene High School in 1966. Keith attended Fordham University, receiving a Masters Degree in English Literature from the University of Leeds, England, and a PHD in Modern Languages and Literature from the University of Washington at Seattle. He served in the U.S. Army as a Russian language translator in Berlin, Germany. During his career as a Russian Language Professor at Oklahoma State University, he created an exchange program for Russian professors during which he taught in Kazakhstan, Kirghiz, and Uzbekistan. He hosted professors from those countries at his home in Stillwater. Having studied piano at the Manhattan School of Music, Dr Tribble used his musical ability, once staging a production of “The Music Man” with his English students at Samark and Institute of Foreign Languages in Uzbekistan, to teach English as a second Language. He was a member of the Catholic Faith. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John Tribble and Carol, of Cohoes, N.Y.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucy MacDonald, of Sarasota, Fla., Martha Reynolds and Edward, of Ledyard, Conn. and Cecile Kaufman and Robert, of Milford, Mass.; six nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. On line condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com