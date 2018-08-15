Larry Mark Sumpter was born August 30, 1954 to Myrle (Dickinson) and Mark Sumpter in Wynnewood. He passed from this life on August 10, 2018 at the age of 63. Larry was a graduate from Davis High School in the class of 1972. He and Dawn Hessley have been together since 1998 and on December 15, 2004 they married in Bloomington, IN. They moved back to the Ardmore area where they resided for the last 10 years Larry loved spending his free time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sitting on the porch with Dawn. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Myrle and Mark Sumpter; and sister, Iris Marden Lackey. He is survived by his wife Dawn Annette Hessley; sisters MaryAnne Dilbeck and Dellamae Owens; brother Terry Sumpter; step-sons Clovis Drawbaugh and his wife Katie and Brian Beesley; step-daughters Annette Drawbaugh and Jeni Pittman; 11 grandchildren; nephews Mark H. Sumpter and Tomy Lynn Dilbeck, Ed Henry and his wife Ervin, and Colton Owens; and a large host of great nieces and nephews. John Roush, Tim Dougan, Mike England, Charles Childress, and Clovis Drawbaugh will serve as pallbearers. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Brendon Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Provence Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com