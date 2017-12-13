Graveside services for Margaret Gertrude Moore of Davis were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Childress Cemetery officiated by Benny Joe Moore. Burial will be at Childress Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Childress, Texas. Local arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born November 14, 1923 in Porum, Oklahoma to Ben Henry and Bessie (Dill) Davis, she passed away Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 in Davis at the age of 94, years and 20 days. She had lived in several areas including Childress, Texas, Amarillo, Texas, Oklahoma City, and Stratford before moving to Davis. She had worked as a caregiver in different nursing homes. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers. Surviving are her daughters, Darlene Smith and husband Fred, of Stratford, Alesha Moffett, of Panhandle, Texas; son, Benny Joe Moore, of Mineral Wells, Texas; three sisters, Juanita Lumpkin, of Amarillo, Texas, Berniece Webster, of Amarillo, Texas, Patsy Cribbs, of Childress, Texas; eight grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com