Services for Margie Lee Eldred, 92, Chickasha, were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, at DeArman Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Shelby Crawford and Jeff Hollander. Burial was at East Hill Cemetery in Roff under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born November 18, 1925 in Fitzhugh, to James Allie and Mary Beatrice (Moore) Webb, she passed away Sunday, July 1, in Chickasha, at the age of 92 years, 7 months and 13 days. She married Oden Eldred in Gainesville, Texas on February 3, 1948. He preceded her in death March 11, 1990. She later married Willie Pollock, who preceded her in death in 1999. She grew up around Fitzhugh before moving to Oklahoma City where she lived until moving to Roff and later Sulphur. She had lived in Chickasha since 2010. Margie loved animals and was known for her homemade chocolate pie. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronnie Lee Eldred; three brothers, Billy Joe Webb, T.J . Webb, Kenneth Webb and a sister, Ann Marie Brown. The family would like to thank the people of Shannon Springs Nursing Home and Valor Hospice, especially Andrea, Liz and Cari. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty Taylor and Ricky, of Chickasha; seven grandchildren and spouses, Salina and Jeff Hollander, Shelby and Kristin Crawford, Sara and Brandon Madden, Kimberly and Eric Ashby, Brandy and Chris McKee, Jessi Taylor, Holli and Josh Ward; 11 great grandchildren, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Emma, Vladon, Annlee, Bellamy, Blair, Clara, Ashton, Payton and Jerric; two sisters, Mary Gurley and Loyd, of Sulphur, and Betty Stanford, of Chickasha; one brother, Harvey Webb and Norma Jean, of Moore. Pallbearers were Brandon Madden, Chris McKee, Eric Ashbey, Jeff Hollander, and Josh Ward. Honorary bearers were Ricky Taylor, Harvey Webb and Loyd Gurley Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com