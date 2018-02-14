Mary Pauline Grantham, better known as “Polly,” went to be with her Lord on February 8, 2018. She was born in Sulphur, Oklahoma on July 25, 1937 to Terry Arthur Frost and Ann Ross Frost. Polly grew up in Sulphur and graduated Sulphur High School Class of 1955. Her plan was to attend college, but started working for Ralph Dodson at Dodson Construction and loved the construction business and never returned to school. She worked for Dodson Construction until it became RFD Construction and then Larry Sloan purchased the business and it became RFD CO LTD., where she remained until her death, giving the construction business over sixty years of her life. Larry couldn’t bid a job without her, “or so she thought,” but after she became ill he proved he could, but never told her… She married J.C. Grantham on August 3, 1957 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, after being introduced by her school friend and soon to be sister in law, Ethel Rackley. Polly and J.C. have been members of the Abundant Life Church, where she has served as church secretary, since it was founded. She truly loved the Lord, Pastor Robert and Linda Green and her Abundant Life Church Family. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, Terry Robert Frost; and step-father, Eddie Loman. Polly is survived by her husband, J.C. of the home; daughter, Diann McIntosh and husband Lonnie of Sulphur; her favorite and only granddaughter, Stephanie Beaty of Sulphur; brother Gary Frost and wife Margie of Sulphur; adopted daughter, AKA niece, Terra Frost, wife Haley and son Cooper of Carrollton, Texas; Teresa Reece and husband Jim of Oklahoma City. Extended family members are Dr. Antonio Lee, Hai Chi Lee, Jennifer Lindinger, Teresa Ta, Jack Beaty, Robert Tucker, Frances Thompson and RFD Construction employees. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews on the Grantham side of the family, along with numerous cousins. No services are scheduled at this time, allowing the family to start their healing process. Donations can be made to the Abundant Life Church Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 388 Sulphur, OK, as she was always helping people less fortunate than herself. She will truly be missed by many people, especially her family! On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Sulphur.