Pamela Sue Goeders Ward, 61 of Sulphur, passed away on March 14, 2017. She was born on August 17, 1955 to Rev. Johnny and Roberta Goeders. She married Emmitt Glenn Ward in November on 1976. Pamela worked as a cashier at the Artesian casino in Sulphur for 18 years. Pamela was proceeded in death by her parents Johnny and Roberta Goeders, her infant sister Robbin Goeders, and her husband Emmitt Glenn Ward. She is survived by her son Jason and wife Amy Ward and their children Adrian and Chloe of Davis; son Johnny and his wife Jamie Ward and their children Ethan, Madison and Logan of Sulphur; son David Ward and his children Harley, Bryant and A’lexis Ward of Davis; her sister Beverly Goeders of Sulphur and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service was held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church