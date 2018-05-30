Graveside services for Patricia Ann Kelly, 68, Sulphur, were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 26 at Oaklawn Cemetery officiated by Randall Keizor. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Patricia was born February 5, 1950 in Manila, Ark., to Raymond and Dorothy (Burr) Cowan. She passed away Thursday, May 24, in Sulphur at the age of 68 years, 3 months and 19 days. Patricia grew up in Cyril, Oklahoma. She married Roy Kelly in Chickasha, on July 4, 1970. She had lived in Sulphur since 1977. Patricia loved being surrounded by her family and all of her grandchildren. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed sewing for family and friends She was famous for her cooking and her recipes and always made sure her loved ones were fed. She also enjoyed bring outdoors in her flower beds and goldfish ponds. Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Earl Scott. She is survived by her husband, Roy Kelly, of Sulphur; two daughters and sons-in-law, Ronna Keizor and Randall and Paula Pannell and Andy, all of Sulphur; six gandchildren, Cariss Walser, Jaden Thomason, Casey Thomason, Camryn Thomason, Zane Pannell, Halen Pannell; one brother, Raymond Cowan; three sisters, Trevia Taylor, Esther Gindhart and Linda Rumley. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com