Services for Rose Lee “Gallie” Speed, 82, Sulphur, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at DeArman Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Bill Crawford. Services were under the direction of of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born April 24, 1935 in Shreveport, La., to Robert Jack and Ruth (Browne) Bradford, she passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Sulphur at the age of 82 years, four months and 12 days. She married Bert Speed at Shreveport, La., on August 6, 1963.Rose grew up in Shreveport, where she graduated from High School. She had lived in Sulphur since 1972 and sold Avon Products for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Walter Speed; brother, Sonny Bradford and sister, Ruth Marie Kay. She is survived by her husband, Bert Speed, of Sulphur; four daughters, Denise Crawford and Suzanne Pruitt, both of Noble, Pauline Gray, of Houston, Texas and Karen Speed, of Tulsa; one son, Joseph Speed, of Tulsa; two sisters, Elizabeth Bradford, of Houston, Texas and Jacqueline Brockett, of New Orleans, La.; five grandchildren, LeAnn Pitmon, Mattie Laramie, Connor Pruitt, Matthew Speed and Emma Gray and four great grandchildren, Jacey Pitmon, Saige Pitmon, Jaxsen Laramie and MaKinley Laramie. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com