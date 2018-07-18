Services for Russell Weller “Trey” Lewis, III were held 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 16, 2018 at the Midway Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating. Interment followed at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Trey was born January 3, 1971 in Ardmore, to the late Russell Weller Lewis, Jr and Murlene (Oakley) Lewis. He departed this life on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Woodward, at the age of 47. Trey grew up in Sulphur, graduating from Sulphur High School, class of 1989. He was a member of the MRCA Rodeo during his high school years as an accomplished calf roper. On January 29, 1988 Trey was united in marriage to Julie Ann Herring. They were blessed with three sons, which were his whole life, Russell Weller “Treyce” Lewis, IV, Klayton Kache Lewis and Kegan Kard Lewis. In 1995, Trey relocated his family to Mooreland, where he started driving a truck for KS&D. He hauled hazardous materials for several years internationally. He then went to work as a bull hauler, which was his lifelong dream, since his dad also served in that role. He always looked up to his dad in so many ways. When he stopped driving over the road, he went to work for Hanor Farms as a barn manager and later as an on-site truck driver, so he could be at home with his family. In 2007, Trey went to work for Barry Hill at Siding Solutions, where he worked until the time of his death. Barry’s wife said, “Trey always came to work with a smile on his face and always found a way to make you laugh.” Trey would always go out of his way to help anyone, even if he didn’t know them well. In 2016, Trey and his fiancée, Amanda Elliott, were blessed with another son, Oakley Joe Lewis. Trey loved his boys and his grandchildren more than anything and always tried to be there and provide for them, the best he could. Trey will be missed by many. He leaves behind his three sons, Kache Lewis and wife Cassy, Kegan Lewis and wife Jezzni and Oakley Joe Lewis; five grandchildren, Tripp Klay Lewis, Tuff Ledger Lewis, Baylin Renee Lewis, Jemma Blake Lewis and Judge Axel Lewis; his fiancée, Amanda Elliott; as well as many other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Trey was preceded in death by his infant son, Treyce; paternal grandparents, Dr. Russell and Betty Lewis; and maternal grandparents, Roy and Lavada Oakley. Services were entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Sulphur. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.