Memorial inurnment services for Sherry Ann Cloud, 64, of Wilson, are scheduled for11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis, with Rev. John Hatfield officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home, of Wilson.

Sherry Ann Cloud was born on October 1, 1955 at Flint, MI to Mr. James Clay Cloud and Mrs. Lavena Mae (Fink) Harvey. She departed this life January 24, 2020 at her home in Wilson.

Sherry was raised in Michigan during her younger years. Later, her family moved to Davis, where she attended High School, graduating in 1973. After graduation Sherry enlisted in the U.S. Army where she served for six months. She went on to study nursing at the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center earning her LPN certification in 1977. Sherry started her career as a Traveling LPN and later was employed by the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore where she worked for many years. She was known as a sweet and loving woman. Sherry loved her family and also her cats. She loved nature, going to the lake, singing, photography, and collecting antiques. Sherry retired from her job as an ICU LPN and loved what she did. She did other odd jobs after she retired until she no longer was able to work.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, James Cloud; step-father, James “Butch” Harvey and brother, Jeff Cloud.

Survivors include her mother, Lavena Harvey of Wilson; siblings, Kim Cain and husband Kenneth of Wilson, Eric Harvey and wife Angie, of Sulphur, and Denise Baker and husband Mike, of Ellijay, GA; Jamie Cloud and wife Maggie, of Monette, AR, Tammy Wilkerson and husband Ronnie of Monette, AR, Donna Cloud of Greenfield, NH, Connie Langella and husband Peter of Springhill, TN, Tim Gragg and wife Darrlyn of Webster, FL; step mother, Shirley Cloud; numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

