A memorial service for Susan H. Galloway will take place Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 403 W. Muskogee in Sulphur. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf Foundation for Excellence in Education in Sue’s name, specifically for the Galloway Clerc Library. Please send to OSD,1100 E. Oklahoma, Sulphur, OK 73086.