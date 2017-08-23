All Around The Town

These warm days and gentle showers are causing lots of things to pop up out of the ground - - such as violets, dandelions, weeds, and - - - worms!

During the winter, earthworms burrow down deep in the ground and curl up in a huge ball with hundreds of other earthworms to keep from losing the moisture from their skin and to keep away from freezing ground temperatures. But, just as soon as spring arrives - - and the soil begins to warm up, the earthworm unwinds himself from the tangled mess he’s been in all winter and makes his way-back up near the surface of the ground. Throughout the day, he keeps busy looking for decaying roots and other food stuff underground. Then after dark, he very cautiously reaches out from his doorway and pulls fallen leaves and small soft fruits into his tunnel where he’ll devour them at his leisure. Any earthworm that’s careless enough to poke his head out of his tunnel in the day time is very likely to get caught by a robin - - but, earthworms like everything else can get carried away with this eating business - - and become “what the early bird always gets”.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/