Congress Is At The Forefront Of The Fight Against Opioids

In recent years, our country has been ravaged by a deadly epidemic that is destroying communities and families alike.

The opioid crisis has been a devastating battle for Americans young and old, and combating this epidemic has become one of the most significant challenges facing families and communities across the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 115 American die each day from an opiate overdose.

That is one American every 13 minutes. In fact, drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans under 50. Sadly, the most significant contributor to this alarming fact is the misuse and abuse of opioids. Prescription drugs like oxycodone, codeine and morphine have become readily available through illegal channels and are being distributed without supervision from a prescribing health professional. Addiction to opioids, as well as illicit use of heroin and fentanyl, have led to the deaths of over 50,000 Americans in just one year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/