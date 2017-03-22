Congress Makes The Final Call

Each year, Congress has the responsibility to pass a budget, and then appropriate funds in accordance with that budget to fund the federal government agencies. The process typically starts in February when the President submits his proposed budget. But Congress has no obligation to adhere to the President’s budget or even to put it to a vote. President Obama’s budgets were routinely rejected - and not on a partisan basis. More than once his proposed budgets failed to receive a single vote from either party in both the House and the Senate.

Congress is not blameless in this process either. Many times in the past several years they have failed to pass Appropriation bills, leading to one of the most irresponsible acts that Congress can fall back on – the continuing resolution.

