Creating The Sulphur Springs Reservation

By 1900, the U. S. Census showed that there were 1,198 residents in the community of Sulphur Springs, I.T. This was phenomenal growth for a town that did not exist just a decade earlier. By the turn of the century, the Sanborn Fire Insurance map indicated that there were now many businesses and residences in the area of the “Seven Springs”.

A large two-story timber- framed pavilion had been constructed over the springs in the center of town. C. J. Webster, the town’s first banker along with some other investors, built the pavilion. The bottom story was a rock walled area around the springs. The top floor was a dance hall known locally as “The Seven Sisters” taking its name from the seven springs.

