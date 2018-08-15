Crisis in Rural Oklahoma

There has never been a more urgent situation then we are currently facing here in Oklahoma. Unless we are prepared to take drastic action and make an investment in the nursing home industry, several facilities in Oklahoma may face closure, displacing hundreds of elderly residents. Rural Oklahoma will feel the brunt of that problem.

A growing percentage of the state’s nursing facilities are in financial crisis. The crisis impacts nursing facilities across the state but has a bigger impact on small town and rural Oklahoma. Within the past couple of months, two more nursing facilities in Oklahoma have gone out of business. Locally in the past few years, we have seen nursing facilities close their doors.

