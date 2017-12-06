Enforcing and Reforming Our Immigration System

In America, we are fortunate to be a land of opportunity and to be one that is shaped by immigrants from all over the world. Likewise, law and justice also shapes our nation. Many immigrants have entered the United States legally and have thrived. In recent years though, our nation has been home to millions of illegal immigrants, and the laws that are supposed to protect our borders have failed to do so.

Kate Steinle is one American citizen who paid the ultimate price for that failure. She was tragically murdered by an illegal immigrant who had entered the country illegally not once, but six times. Her death was the result of failed border security and disastrous sanctuary city policies. In 2015, she was shot and killed by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate while on a walk in San Francisco. Last week, a jury found Zarate guilty of only one felony – possession of a firearm. He was acquitted of her murder. But regardless of the circumstances in the incident, Zarate had been deported five times – and was back in the United States, living in a sanctuary city. Had the law been enforced, Kate Steinle’s death could have been prevented.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/