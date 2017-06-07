The Financial CHOICE Act Will Restore alance in the Financial Sector

This week, the House of Representatives will consider legislation that will provide badly needed regulatory relief to community banks, credit unions and consumers. The Financial CHOICE Act (Creating Hope and Opportunity for Investors, Consumers and Entrepreneurs) will fundamentally alter the Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted in 2010 in response to the financial crises of 2007-2008. Originally intended to minimize the risk to banks, it also had the unintended consequence of contributing to the slowest economic recovery in well over fifty years.

Dodd-Frank was initially focused on the largest financial institutions in the country, those with $10 billion plus in credit assets. Not surprisingly, its jurisdiction rapidly spread to community banks and credit unions. The financial crisis that spawned Dodd-Frank was caused, in large part, by risky, sometimes illegal, activities by the largest Wall Street Banks. It was appropriate to impose tighter restrictions on the organizations who caused the crisis. However, no credible evidence exists which would implicate community banks or credit unions in contributing to the financial crisis. By subjecting them to additional regulatory burdens, Dodd-Frank harmed small businesses and consumers.

