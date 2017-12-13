A First Step Toward Peace

Regarded as a sacred city to the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths, the ancient city of Jerusalem as been at the center of dispute between Palestine and Israel for decades. And for many years, U.S. Presidents have attempted to engage and negotiate peace talks between Israel and Palestine in hopes that it would help set firm boundaries and a final two-state solution.

Every president in recent history has campaigned on a pledge to officially recognize Jerusalem as the true capital of Israel. Yet none of them has followed through and actually done so. But last week President Trump delivered on his promise and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The city of Jerusalem is home to many religious sites of the three monotheistic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam - and millions of people hold these sites sacred. Since 1948, both Palestine and Israel have claimed Jerusalem to be the capital of their respective states. These conflicting claims have incited many acts of violence throughout the years. In 1995, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and the seat of its government. Although this sent an important message at the time, no previous administration has actually recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

