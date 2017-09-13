Healing After Hurricanes

Oklahomans are all too familiar with natural disasters. Having dealt with deadly tornadoes on a regular basis, we are painfully aware of the destruction and heartbreak that they visit upon our communities. Loss of life, destruction of property, and the hopelessness that settles upon us when mother nature’s reign of terror finally subsides, is unfortunately a part of life in this part of the country.

Two weeks ago, our nation was horrified to see the historic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey as it ravaged the city of Houston and the surrounding areas. To date, it is one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in the United States, and will likely exceed the damage caused by Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. To put this into perspective, roughly one third of Harris County has been under water sometimes as deep as fifty inches. That is approximately the size of the entirety of Cleveland County. There are estimates that the cost of the damage brought about by Harvey will exceed the combined damage of Katrina and Sandy and could approach two hundred billion dollars.

