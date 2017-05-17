The Importance of an Independent FBI

President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey has predictably brought howls of protest from leading Democrats in Congress. To be fair, the timing and process of terminating Director Comey could have certainly been handled better, but the shameless hypocrisy of the Democratic leadership in Congress goes beyond the pale.

As recently as May, 2 2017, Hillary Clinton stated that because of the investigation into her use of a private server to conduct official, and sometimes classified, business that she would have won the election.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/