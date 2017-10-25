Memories Of Charity Hartigan

This week’s oral history was recorded by W.P.A. field writer Maurice Anderson on September 17, 1937.

I was born in 1863 in Virginia. Father was W.R. Gray and Mother was Elizabeth Prillaman.

I came to the Indian Territory with my father and mother in 1879. My father settled on Wild Horse Creek west of Fort Arbuckle in the Chickasaw Nation. We came from Texas in covered wagons working oxen. My father had two wagons and worked four oxen to each wagon. My father and brother set to breaking land and getting it ready to plant corn. The first year my father raised two or three small patches of corn and that winter all we had to live on was deer, bear, meat and corn bread.

