Memories of Frank C. Wright
This Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded by W.P.A. fieldworker John F. Daugherty on September 16th, 1937. My father was Chester C. Wright, born in 1820 in Connecticut. He was a farmer. Mother was Lizzie Burchett Wright, born in Ohio in 1825. Father died in the Northern Army in 1865.
There were sixteen children in our family. I was born March 1, 1858, in Missouri and came to the Indian Territory in 1881 from Kirksville, Missouri. I settled on Oil Creek near Old Mill Creek. I farmed under Scott Hawkins and Eastman James, full blood Chickasaws. I paid my permits to Galloway Frazier.
