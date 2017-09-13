Memories of T.M. Hatchett

This oral history was recorded by W.P.A. fieldworker Maurice Anderson on December 20, 1937.

I was born on May 29, 1866 in Nebraska. Father was J.C. Hatchett, born in Tennessee. Mother was June Brown, born in Missouri.

I was born in 1866 in Nebraska. I came to the Indian Territory in 1889 in a wagon, from Texas. I crossed Red River and was headed for Fort Sill. I was traveling by myself and on the lookout for a place to settle. The country was wild and very thinly settled at that time.

I have seen many runs of deer cross the trail in ‘gun distance’ of me. I would much rather have had a fat rabbit to eat than a ham off a deer.

