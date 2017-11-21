Oklahoma’s Health Spas

During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, health spa treatments were commonly prescribed for sufferers of chronic ailments, particularly digestive, arthritic, and skin problems. Therapies using mineralized spring or well water gained some popularity in the United States, though they never attained the medical acceptance that they enjoyed in Europe.

The Vendome was named after a health spa in Germany. Hundreds of spas flourished in nineteenth and early twentieth century America. In Oklahoma, American Indians first recognized the medicinal properties of certain springs and of petroleum. Oil seeps (or springs) near the future locations of Tishomingo, Caddo, and Oaks attracted health seekers in the late nineteenth century. Notable mineral water spas developed in northeastern Oklahoma in Nowata and Claremore, in the south-central area around Sulphur and Bromide, in Guthrie near the state’s center, and in the southwest at Medicine Park

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/