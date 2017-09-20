A Return to Regular Order

Each year, millions of Americans rely on numerous federal agencies and the government for assistance on a wide range of priorities. Farmers need support for food safety programs. Veterans rely on VA hospitals for medical attention. Researchers need funds to continue programs that range from finding cures for cancer to preventing the next disease epidemic.

Through the Constitution, Congress has held the role to authorize and appropriate funds for the variety of programs that the government runs. Although the power of the purse is in the hands of Congress, it has been a battle to pass spending bills through regular order for the past few years.

Our government has been functioning on continuing resolutions for the past few years, meaning that we are appropriating funds each fiscal year on the levels from the previous fiscal year to avoid a government shutdown. That is detrimental to our government programs, our military and to the American taxpayer. By passing each fiscal year’s appropriations bills, we are up to speed on broad demands that our citizens need. After years of kicking the can down the road, it is time that we get back to regular order.

