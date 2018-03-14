Simpson In Session

After our first full month of session, the Senate continues work on the FY’19 budget which started last September. We manage to get other things done but work on the budget consumes much of our time.

There is very good news. The budget picture for next fiscal year looks very positive. Revenue receipts for February grew 15.5% from the same month last year. A clear sign that our economy is improving is that for 13 of the past 14 months, monthly gross receipts have increased over the prior year. In that time, the monthly rate of growth has risen from 0.5 percent in January 2017 to almost 16 percent.

