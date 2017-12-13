The Slave Narrative of Lucinda Vann (Part 1)

Note: The primary reason I have spent 17 years writing this column is that the Old West was not at all like the movies showed it and I wanted to relate just how hard life really was then in Indian Territory. Most everybody lived hand to mouth the first year or two they came to settle. Another set of oral histories were recorded by the W.P.A. entitled “The Slave Narratives”.

These papers were recorded to show how life was for the slaves before the Civil War. Lucinda Vann was a Cherokee Freedwoman aged 92 years when this oral history was recorded. This slave narrative is not typical of all plantations or how they were run. The Vann family was very wealthy and influential members of the Cherokee Nation. The style used to record the words and language of the former slaves is somewhat disturbing to me. I have taken the liberty to edit this story as to language and style used by the white writers of the 1930’s. This oral history will be presented in two parts due to its length. All the same, it is very fascinating. Please enjoy reading. --Dennis Muncrief

