Some Would Eliminate State’s Other High Court

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahomans continue contemplating changes to the judicial system, some would-be reformers are eyeing the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Oklahoma is one of two states that have a different final arbiter for civil cases than they do for criminal ones. Civil cases can go up through the Court of Civil Appeals and then onto the Oklahoma Supreme Court. However, criminal cases can be appealed only up until the Court of Criminal Appeals. Critics said that has created some confusion over jurisdiction, particularly in death penalty lawsuits.

